Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $437.63

Kenmare Resources plc (LON:KMR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.63 ($5.27) and traded as high as GBX 482.07 ($5.81). Kenmare Resources shares last traded at GBX 480 ($5.78), with a volume of 45,135 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Kenmare Resources from GBX 810 ($9.75) to GBX 710 ($8.55) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 454.81 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 437.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £458.77 million, a PE ratio of 420.61, a PEG ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.49.

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

