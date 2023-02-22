KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 677.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3,380.8% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $25.86.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 42.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,280 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

