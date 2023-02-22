Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Gap Down to $185.78

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $185.78, but opened at $160.65. Keysight Technologies shares last traded at $152.57, with a volume of 1,700,500 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on KEYS. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.25.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 13.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $171.78.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Page sold 6,823 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.09, for a total transaction of $1,194,639.07. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,014 shares of company stock worth $6,042,417 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEYS. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 118,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,675,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 17.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 109,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 16,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

