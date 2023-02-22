Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Given New C$20.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (OTCMKTS:KMMPF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMMPF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.75 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Killam Apartment REIT alerts:

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of KMMPF traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 633. Killam Apartment REIT has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $17.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.61.

About Killam Apartment REIT

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.