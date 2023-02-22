Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

Shares of KMP.UN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.48. 47,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,417. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

