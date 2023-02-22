Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on Feb 22nd, 2023

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UNGet Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$19.50 to C$20.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$20.00 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.50 to C$21.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.00 to C$21.25 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.45.

Killam Apartment REIT Stock Performance

Shares of KMP.UN traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$18.48. 47,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,417. Killam Apartment REIT has a 52 week low of C$14.62 and a 52 week high of C$22.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$16.81. The firm has a market cap of C$2.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.00.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.