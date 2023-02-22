Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%.

Kohl’s has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Kohl’s has a dividend payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kohl’s to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.3%.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Up 1.6 %

KSS traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,603,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,398,106. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.64. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $63.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.32 and its 200-day moving average is $29.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

KSS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 5,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the first quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.