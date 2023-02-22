Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Acquires 49 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth about $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,830,620.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond P. Dolan sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total transaction of $371,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,685.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Tower Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $278.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $247.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $204.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $95.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $282.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $217.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.42.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.