Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Has $19.10 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 23.9% of Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $19,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.47. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $41.20 and a 1 year high of $55.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

