Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.93. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

