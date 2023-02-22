Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,073,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,179,397,000 after purchasing an additional 429,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 370.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893,057 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $650,839,000 after acquiring an additional 726,381 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 10.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,354,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,453,000 after acquiring an additional 317,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after acquiring an additional 994,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.16, for a total value of $372,321.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,943 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,597.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.09, for a total transaction of $965,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $6,265,627 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Cowen lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

ADI stock opened at $185.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.04. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.48 and a fifty-two week high of $196.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 45.85%.

Analog Devices Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

