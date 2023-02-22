La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.
La-Z-Boy Trading Down 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15.
La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.
La-Z-Boy Company Profile
La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.
Featured Articles
