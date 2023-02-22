La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.57 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy updated its Q4 2023 guidance to EPS.

La-Z-Boy Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE LZB opened at $27.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.64. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.1815 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is 18.53%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after buying an additional 30,418 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 4,805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 406.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 7,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

