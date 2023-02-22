La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $32.53 and last traded at $31.75, with a volume of 262746 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.84.

The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $572.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $0.1815 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On La-Z-Boy

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,055,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,057 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,869,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,489,000 after acquiring an additional 178,638 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,792,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,452,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 30,418 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,408,000 after acquiring an additional 17,999 shares during the period. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

La-Z-Boy Stock Up 15.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $25.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.15.

About La-Z-Boy

(Get Rating)

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.