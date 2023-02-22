L’Air Liquide (EPA:AI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.41

L’Air Liquide S.A. (EPA:AI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €133.41 ($141.93) and traded as high as €149.72 ($159.28). L’Air Liquide shares last traded at €149.42 ($158.96), with a volume of 1,099,214 shares.

L’Air Liquide Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €141.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is €133.55.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

