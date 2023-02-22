Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Lam Research worth $40,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Lam Research by 39.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 18.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Lam Research by 51.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $410.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $2.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $475.50. The stock had a trading volume of 138,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,998. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The company has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $469.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

