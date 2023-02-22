LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC) Shares Sold by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth $321,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $536,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the first quarter worth $751,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LGVC opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 1 year low of $9.84 and a 1 year high of $10.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.30 and a 200-day moving average of $10.17.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to aqcuire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

