Lauren Zalaznick Sells 50,000 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Stock

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) Director Lauren Zalaznick sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,547.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GoPro Stock Performance

Shares of GoPro stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.46. 1,660,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,783,563. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $845.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Get GoPro alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoPro

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in GoPro by 335.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 70,476 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 119.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 69,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 2.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,705 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in GoPro by 31.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 174.4% during the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 43,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 27,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About GoPro

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GoPro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on GoPro from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut GoPro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GoPro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

(Get Rating)

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.