Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 31,620 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $530,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 278.6% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $2,444,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,212,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,280,000 after purchasing an additional 218,187 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.9% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 16,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,764. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.62.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $163.93 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $143.33 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $81.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

