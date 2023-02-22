Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 502,558 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $250,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,493,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,795,000 after acquiring an additional 80,313 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,939,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,654,000 after acquiring an additional 316,211 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,115,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 12.7% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,702,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,321,000 after purchasing an additional 191,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 9,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $2,473,239.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,211,864.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,511 shares of company stock valued at $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:EL opened at $249.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $257.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.11. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.47 and a 52 week high of $301.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.25. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.91.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.