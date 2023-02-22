Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $1.53 Billion Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,364,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,906 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Johnson & Johnson worth $1,529,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229,032 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,501,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547,378 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 52.2% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,102,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,392 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,653,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,632 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNJ. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.71.
Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 1.5 %
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.90 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 35.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 67.06%.
Insider Activity
In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total transaction of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
- Is There a Silver Lining to Capri Holdings Earnings Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.