Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $437.22 Million Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,948,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,157 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $437,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 430.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZTS. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $169.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

