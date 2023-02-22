Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $964.66 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,749,178 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 230,928 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 1.4% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.59% of Accenture worth $964,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

NYSE ACN opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $276.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 40.69%.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, Director Paula A. Price sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.77, for a total value of $194,077.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,982.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

