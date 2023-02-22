Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,937,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 215,535 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 1.00% of Amphenol worth $397,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 2.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,614,854 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,322,965,000 after buying an additional 1,341,887 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Amphenol by 12.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,864,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $534,128,000 after purchasing an additional 864,981 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 2.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,422,252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $430,034,000 after purchasing an additional 182,132 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,426,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $408,901,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,263,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $338,855,000 after acquiring an additional 308,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.36.

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,057,889.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total transaction of $2,054,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,283. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.72, for a total transaction of $53,118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares in the company, valued at $79,057,889.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,800 shares of company stock worth $65,769,622. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APH opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.23. Amphenol Co. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.41.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.45%.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and specialty cable. Its products include connectors, cable assemblies, sensors, antenna solutions, power distribution, cable, printed circuits, and accessories for connectors and cable.

