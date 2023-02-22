Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,246,907 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 77,070 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 1.18% of VeriSign worth $216,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $203.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80.

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO George E. Kilguss III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total transaction of $5,253,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,245,307.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at $138,221,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,680 shares of company stock worth $14,677,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VRSN has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

