Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 240,065 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 27.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 623,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 240,065 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $180,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $292.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $299.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.43. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $225.28 and a one year high of $325.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 37.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on VRTX. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $603,806.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total value of $460,180.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,806.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 4,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.92, for a total value of $1,460,822.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,003 shares in the company, valued at $24,512,336.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Featured Stories

