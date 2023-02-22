Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 27,184 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,396,366 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 27,184 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.1% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $728,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,195,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of American Express by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 8,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 106.3% in the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,253 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

Insider Activity

American Express Stock Down 2.2 %

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total value of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.48 on Wednesday. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $196.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

See Also

