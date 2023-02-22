Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 394,502 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,081,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 394,502 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $286,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LKQ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in LKQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in LKQ by 417.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. 93.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LKQ alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on LKQ to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LKQ Trading Down 4.3 %

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $22,127,162.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,373,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 2,825,295 shares of company stock worth $161,084,516 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LKQ opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.77. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $59.33.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.