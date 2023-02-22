Lazard Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,117,495 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 105,537 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Armstrong World Industries were worth $167,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the second quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,112,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,414,000 after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,100,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,043,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 35.2% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 789,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,186,000 after buying an additional 205,442 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 705,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,459,000 after purchasing an additional 23,434 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 559,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,364,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Armstrong World Industries

In related news, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,881,501.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,062,790.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $1,768,173.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 332,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,881,501.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Stock Performance

NYSE AWI opened at $78.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.03). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Armstrong World Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Armstrong World Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.254 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AWI has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Loop Capital cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zelman & Associates cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.14.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Further Reading

