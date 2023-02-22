LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.

LGI Homes Stock Performance

Shares of LGIH opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LGI Homes

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGIH. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in LGI Homes by 20.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

