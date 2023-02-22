LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Issues Earnings Results

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $488.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.69 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 27.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS.
LGI Homes Stock Performance
Shares of LGIH opened at $104.66 on Wednesday. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $134.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 10.89.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other LGI Homes news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total transaction of $94,412.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,952.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.20.
About LGI Homes
LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida,Midwest, Mid-Atlantic and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.
