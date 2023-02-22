Lido Staked ETH (stETH) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $31.94 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. Lido Staked ETH has a total market capitalization of $5.73 billion and approximately $31.94 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be bought for about $1,642.42 or 0.06749146 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 5,182,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 5,175,896.48451643 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,677.44763277 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $15,154,568.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido Staked ETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

