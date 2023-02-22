Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.
Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services
Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile
Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lincoln Educational Services (LINC)
- JELD-WEN stock: When Execution Counts
- Analyst Confidence in Eli Lilly Boosted by Product Pipeline
- 3 More Mid-Cap Biotechs The Street Sees Doubling
- 2 Auto Dealers Booking Record Profits
- HubSpot Shares Jump: Time To Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.