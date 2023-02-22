Lincoln Educational Services (LINC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of LINC stock opened at $6.48 on Wednesday. Lincoln Educational Services has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln Educational Services by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $338,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 13,491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. engages in the provision of a career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, Healthcare and Other Professions, and Corporate. The Transportation and Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive, diesel, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, welding, and manufacturing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.