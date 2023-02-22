Linear Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (LINA)

Linear (LINA) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. Over the last seven days, Linear has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Linear coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Linear has a total market capitalization of $134.39 million and approximately $47.20 million worth of Linear was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Linear alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00414745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,587.84 or 0.27473451 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Linear Coin Profile

Linear’s launch date was September 16th, 2020. Linear’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Linear’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Linear’s official website is linear.finance.

Linear Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Linear Finance is a cross-chain compatible, decentralized delta-one asset protocol to cost-effectively and instantly create, manage, and trade synthetic assets with unlimited liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linear should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Linear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Linear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.