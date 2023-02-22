Lip Bu Tan Sells 42,500 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $8,298,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,667,554.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Lip Bu Tan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 31st, Lip Bu Tan sold 30,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $5,475,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.39, for a total value of $7,369,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 21st, Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.55, for a total value of $6,582,000.00.

Shares of CDNS traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.19. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.32 and a 52 week high of $202.96. The company has a market capitalization of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.89% and a net margin of 23.83%. The firm had revenue of $899.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $206.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. American National Bank bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

