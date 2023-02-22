Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Hits $0.0038

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.97 million and approximately $182.59 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,218,450 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,157,137.4584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00409459 USD and is up 9.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $609.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.