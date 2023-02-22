Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $123.60

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $2.91 million and approximately $123.60 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 777,277,419 coins and its circulating supply is 775,603,700 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 777,218,449.9584944 with 775,603,699.9584944 in circulation. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0037747 USD and is down -7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $175.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.