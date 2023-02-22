LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.48. LivaNova also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIVN traded down $5.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. 802,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,782. LivaNova has a 52 week low of $41.82 and a 52 week high of $88.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -28.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.26.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays started coverage on LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised LivaNova from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LivaNova presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $121,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIVN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LivaNova by 699.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,633,000 after buying an additional 1,443,379 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LivaNova in the 4th quarter valued at $50,390,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 993,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,263,000 after purchasing an additional 383,973 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after purchasing an additional 162,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LivaNova by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,068,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,324,000 after purchasing an additional 147,270 shares during the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

