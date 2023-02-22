Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

