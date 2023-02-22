Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LON:LLOY opened at GBX 49.90 ($0.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 46.14. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of GBX 38.10 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.65). The stock has a market capitalization of £33.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 849.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

In other news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Cathy Turner acquired 424,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £199,333.11 ($240,044.69). Also, insider William Chalmers bought 146,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, with a total value of £66,089.70 ($79,587.79).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 44 ($0.53) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.66) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 58 ($0.70) target price on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 64.89 ($0.78).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Dividend History for Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY)

