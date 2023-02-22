Loblaw Companies Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.79 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research report issued on Monday, February 20th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.79 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.76. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.28 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$125.00 to C$126.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$136.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$130.00 to C$134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$136.56.

TSE:L opened at C$116.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$116.46. Loblaw Companies has a twelve month low of C$95.01 and a twelve month high of C$126.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.06.

In related news, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,021 shares in the company, valued at C$3,995,455.50. In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.50, for a total value of C$1,635,537.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.78, for a total value of C$3,119,402.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,995,455.50. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.47%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

