Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Tops $0.0558

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 22nd. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $89.04 million and approximately $455,141.08 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Locus Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0558 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Locus Chain Token Profile

Locus Chain’s genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Locus Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

