LooksRare Trading Down 23.3% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. One LooksRare token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000925 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LooksRare has a market capitalization of $104.66 million and approximately $20.56 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LooksRare has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s genesis date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

