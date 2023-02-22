Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Stock Price Down 11.8%

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $56.65 and last traded at $57.14. 155,922 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 726,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $59.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific Increases Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The building manufacturing company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $705.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.37 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $1,012,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,719 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,164,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,398 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

