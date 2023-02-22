LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives $40.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.14.
LTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of LTC Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 16th.
Insider Transactions at LTC Properties
In other news, CAO Caroline Chikhale sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.46, for a total transaction of $197,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,277.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
LTC Properties Trading Down 0.7 %
NYSE LTC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.12. The company has a current ratio of 13.87, a quick ratio of 13.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.96. LTC Properties has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $45.49.
LTC Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is 91.94%.
About LTC Properties
LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. Its property portfolio includes skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and memory care facilities. The company was founded by Andre C.
