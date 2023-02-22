MaidSafeCoin (MAID) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $459.62

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 22nd. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded up 8.1% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a market capitalization of $64.68 million and $459.62 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidSafeCoin token can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000602 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.17 or 0.00417043 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,570.47 or 0.27630659 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 tokens. MaidSafeCoin’s official website is safenetwork.tech. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is https://reddit.com/r/safenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MaidSafeCoin’s official message board is safenetforum.org.

MaidSafeCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidSafe is a fully decentralized platform on which application developers can build decentralized applications. The network is made up by individual users who contribute storage, computing power and bandwidth to form a world-wide autonomous system.Safecoin can only reside within the SAFE network and will be stored in a users wallet and used in exchange for network services; such as increased storage space and access to network applications. There is no set distribution time for safecoins. Unlike many currencies, the distribution of safecoin is backed by information and the amount of coins generated by the SAFE network is directly related to the amount of resource provided to it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MaidSafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

