Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.43

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.43 and traded as high as C$11.00. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 41,095 shares trading hands.

Major Drilling Group International Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$885.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$201.72 million during the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 10.40%. Analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.9918256 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Mclaughlin sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.20, for a total transaction of C$100,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$85,299.20. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

Featured Stories

