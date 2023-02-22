Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $268.25 million, a PE ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.67. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $8.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mammoth Energy Services

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Mammoth Energy Services

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

