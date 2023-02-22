Manifold Finance Price Hits $29.77 on Top Exchanges (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 22nd. During the last week, Manifold Finance has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Manifold Finance token can currently be bought for about $29.77 or 0.00125208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manifold Finance has a total market cap of $133.07 million and $1.18 million worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Manifold Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.64 or 0.00419292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,600.51 or 0.27774685 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com.

Buying and Selling Manifold Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manifold Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manifold Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Manifold Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Manifold Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Manifold Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.