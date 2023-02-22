Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.35-$1.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.00 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.94 billion.

Manitowoc Price Performance

MTW traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Manitowoc has a 12 month low of $7.53 and a 12 month high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MTW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Manitowoc by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 228,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,888,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 256,797 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 8,865 shares during the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.