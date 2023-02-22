Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $621.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Manitowoc updated its FY23 guidance to ~$0.35-1.15 EPS.

Manitowoc Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manitowoc

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 59.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 16,059 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Manitowoc Company Profile

MTW has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

