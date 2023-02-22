Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MTW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manitowoc in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc Stock Up 13.0 %

MTW stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.53 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.78 million, a P/E ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 46,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manitowoc in the second quarter worth about $152,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 10.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 65,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co lifted its position in shares of Manitowoc by 125.5% in the second quarter. Towle & Co now owns 1,621,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,076,000 after buying an additional 902,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Manitowoc by 39.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.