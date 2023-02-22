Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Raised to $13.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.

MTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

Shares of MTW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Manitowoc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

