Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) PT Raised to $13.00

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) had its price target increased by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.85% from the company’s current price.
MTW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Manitowoc from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.
Manitowoc Stock Performance
Shares of MTW opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $570.78 million, a PE ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. Manitowoc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $18.00.
Institutional Trading of Manitowoc
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Manitowoc by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
About Manitowoc
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
