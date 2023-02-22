Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 209,725 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Marathon Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Marathon Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Marathon Oil from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,061,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.40.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.71%.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

